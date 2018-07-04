Murder-accused named in Fox Tavern cold case

Chris Bush (inset) was shot at the Red Fox Tavern in 1987. Photo: NZ Herald

One of the men alleged to have committed murder while robbing the Red Fox Tavern more than 30 years ago can now be named.

Name suppression has been lifted from Mark Joseph Hoggart of Tauranga.

Hoggart (58) was arrested last August and charged with the murder of publican Chris Bush, who was shot during the armed robbery of the Maramarua Tavern just before midnight on a Saturday in October 1987.

He has also been charged with aggravated robbery. He has pleaded not guilty and will stand trial in April next year.

A second man has also been charged with murder and robbery in connection to the infamous killing, although his identity is suppressed until the trial.

Name suppression for Hoggart, who lived at a rural property in Omanawa on the outskirts of Tauranga, was lifted by Justice Mathew Downs in October.

However, his name has been kept secret until now because Hoggart's lawyer Craig Tuck appealed the ruling.

The Court of Appeal turned down the appeal today.

The trial scheduled for next April is estimated to last 12 weeks.

No developments had been made public in the 30-year-old cold case until police last year announced they were re-investigating.

A few months later, Hoggart and another man were arrested.

Chris Bush had been enjoying a drink with three other staff members after closing the Red Fox Tavern, on State Highway 2, when two heavily disguised men entered the bar.

One carried a double-barrelled shotgun and the other a baseball bat, and they allegedly yelled, "this is a hold-up".

As Bush stood up, he was shot and killed.