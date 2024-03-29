Murder charge after body found in burnt-out car

A man has been charged with murder after a body was found in a burnt-out car in Hastings.

The 30-year-old man was arrested mid-afternoon on Good Friday.

He was due to appear in Hastings District Court on Saturday.

"While an arrest has been made, there are still a number of unanswered questions," Detective Inspector Martin James said.

"We believe there are people in the community who have information that's of value to us; some may not realise it.

"We need to speak with you if you have any information that could help us."

Emergency services found the body after they were alerted to a burning car on Irongate Rd about 8.40pm on Tuesday.

On Thursday, police said they were treating the death as suspicious, and earlier on Friday, they launched a homicide investigation.

"This is tragic for whānau and our Flaxmere community," Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said in a statement.

"Now we need to leave police to get on with their work."

James said formal identification of the victim was ongoing.

He earlier labelled the alleged homicide an "abhorrent act" and said police were determined to hold those responsible to account.

Anyone with information or CCTV footage was asked to contact police and "not take it into your own hands".