Murder charge after body found in car

The man did not enter a plea when he appeared at the Manukau District Court this morning. Photo: NZ Herald

A man who drove to Counties Manukau Police Station with a woman's body in his car has been charged with murder.

The 24-year-old, who continues to have name suppression, did not immediately enter a plea as he stood before Judge Sharyn Otene in Manukau District Court this morning surrounded by several security officers.

“Stay strong,” a man yelled out at the conclusion of the brief hearing - one of five supporters of the defendant, all wearing black T-shirts or jackets, who sat in the courtroom gallery. “Don’t be a d*******. I love you. It’s all right.”

The identity of the woman has also been suppressed on an interim basis.

Police said the man showed up at the South Auckland station, next door to the courthouse, and approached the front counter on Friday afternoon.

The woman's body was found a short time later, prompting a large-scale investigation, authorities said.

The man was charged that day with assault with intent to injure, which carries a maximum punishment of three years’ imprisonment.

However, police said an upgraded charge was likely, and on Monday also charged him with murder.

Police prosecutor Rahul Maniam today asked that the assault charge be withdrawn.

A property in Māngere Bridge was cordoned off last week and a forensic tent set up in the front yard over the weekend. By Monday the scene examination had been completed, police said.

“Police are continuing to establish the circumstances leading to the woman’s death and can confirm the victim and alleged offender were known to each other,” Detective Inspector Karen Bright of Counties Manukau Police said.

Defence lawyer Ron Mansfield did not seek bail for his client.

He was remanded to reappear next month at the High Court in Auckland.