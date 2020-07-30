Thursday, 30 July 2020

Murder charge after man dies in Christchurch street

    Police were called to Four Elms Pl in Parklands this morning. Photo: Geoff Sloan/Star News
    A 41-year-old man has been charged with murder after another man died in a Christchurch suburb today.

    A man died at the scene after he was reportedly struck by a car in Four Elms Place in Parklands just after 8.30am. The vehicle then left the area.

    Police said tonight that a man had been arrested and would appear in the Christchurch District Court tomorrow.

    Police said they were not seeking anyone else in relation to the matter, but would like to hear from anyone who saw he incident.

    The public can call 105 and quote file number 200730/8065.

    Earlier today, police launched a homicide investigation.

     

