Murder charge laid after body found outside station

The woman's body was found in a vehicle outside Counties Manukau police station last week. Photo: RNZ (file)

A murder charge has now been laid in relation to a woman found dead in a car outside an Auckland police station.

On December 30, a 24-year-old man drove to the Counties Manukau police station to speak to officers, and shortly after a body was found in a vehicle outside.

Initially, the man was set to face an assault-related charge in court, but that has now been upgraded to murder, police said in a statement today.

The man was due to appear in Manukau District Court on Wednesday.

Forensic specialists have examined a house in Māngere Bridge. Photo: RNZ

Police also conducted a scene examination at a property in Mona Ave in the suburb of Māngere Bridge last week in relation to the death.

They were still trying to work out the circumstances leading to the death but confirmed that the man and woman knew each other.

Formal identification has yet to be completed.