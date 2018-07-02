Murder inquiry after two-year-old's body found in river

The body of a 2-year-old child was found in the Rangitaiki River near Matahina Dam last night. Photo: NZME

Police have launched a homicide inquiry after the body of a 2-year-old child was found in a Bay of Plenty river.

About 6pm last night Whakatāne police were called to the Matahina Dam area, following the report of a 2-year-old missing in the Rangitaiki River.

Last night police were told a person went into Lake Matahina with the young child.

A police media spokeswoman confirmed police found the adult in the area unharmed but had not found the child.

After an extensive search and rescue operation the body of the child was located in the river about 11pm.

A homicide inquiry has been commenced and police are speaking to a person of interest.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this inquiry.

Lake Matahina is in the Whakatāne district, between Kawerau and Taneatua.