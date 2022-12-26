Murder inquiry into teen's motorway death

A homicide investigation has been launched over the death of a 19-year-old woman at the scene of a crash on Auckland’s southwestern motorway earlier today.

Police were alerted to the incident on State Highway 20 in Auckland around 3.20am.

A police spokesperson said they were advised the car had crashed, and found the dead woman at the scene. An earlier press release described it as a “serious incident” and said one person had been arrested.

A 20-year-old man was helping with their enquiries.

Counties Manukau Field Crime Manager Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin said police were now making a public appeal to anyone who might have been driving on the motorway at the time.

“We are appealing to any witnesses with dash cameras to review their footage and contact us if they have any imagery that may assist with our investigation,” Adkin said.

He also said inquiries and the car examination were ongoing.

Formal identification processes were also taking place.

They said those with information could fill out an online report online with the reference 221226/9917 or provide details anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Police extend our sincere condolences to the deceased woman’s friends and family at this difficult time,” said Adkin.

A witness said the vehicle involved had come to a halt facing the wrong way on the motorway.

“A team of police staff including Serious Crash Unit, photography and detectives were at the scene, and the vehicle had moderate damage to the front. The boot was also open.”