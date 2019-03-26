Murder investigation over death of 2-year-old

Police tape outside properties near in Maketu on March 22. Photo: NZME

The death of a two-year-old girl found on tidal flats near Maketū is now being treated as a homicide, police have confirmed.

The decision followed the results of an autopsy, Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Turner said today.

Police are appealing for information on the death and want to speak to anyone who may have stayed at the Bledisloe Holiday Park, Little Waihi, between Monday March 18 and Friday March 22.

Police were first called to the village of Little Waihi, near Maketū, at 10.40am on Thursday to reports of disorder.

The girl was later found on the tidal flats. The police confirmed on Friday they were treating her death as "suspicious".