'My intel was incorrect': Hipkins backtracks on gun comments

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins during the Cyclone Gabrielle response update on February 14. Photo: NZ Herald

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has seemingly backtracked on comments he made about guns being pulled on road workers in flood-affected Hawke’s Bay.

Appearing on Newshub’s AM Show today, he was questioned about statements from workers having firearms pulled on them.

Hipkins replied: “I regret my intel at the time was incorrect.”

A few days after Cyclone Gabrielle hit just over two weeks ago, flood traffic workers manning road closures in the Hawke’s Bay region reported abuse from members of the public trying to get into flood-affected areas.

In one instance, a pistol and sawn-off shotgun were pointed at two people setting up temporary traffic management.

A spokesman for East Coast Traffic told Newsroom at the time how frightened the workers involved were, saying: “Honestly, for us - it was a very, very scary moment and that crew just had to up and leave.”

The incident was later reported to police, according to local traffic management supervisor Liam Harvey, who told Newstalk ZB that officers arrived to take statements from those caught up in the situation.

Harvey also confirmed that those reports were first-hand accounts made to police.

Early last week, however, Hipkins told a press conference that there had been no first-hand accounts of the incident.

“The reports of guns pulled at checkpoints - so far, there have only [been] third or fourth-hand accounts of it.”

Harvey said last week that the crew involved had been left feeling shaken, uneasy and nervous. One of the people involved had been too upset to continue to work and had asked to take stress leave.

Harvey went on to say hearing officials denying that the incident had happened was “a little bit frustrating, considering...it actually happened.”

Lotto fundraising effort to help long-term rebuild

Hipkins’ words this morning come after he announced yesterday a new international fundraising project that would help those displaces by the killer storm get back into liveable homes.

But Wairoa Mayor Craig Little says his biggest concern is the Government “keeping their promises” when it comes to funding for flood-stricken communities.

“My biggest worry is that in two or three weeks we will be on our own again. The only way we can get through this is money.”

Flooding in Wairoa during Cyclone Gabrielle. File photo

Hipkins said yesterday a special Lotto draw would be held alongside an international fundraising appeal to help raise funds to rebuild cyclone-devastated regions.

This morning he said lessons from the big Canterbury earthquake had shown that once all the insurance spending and Government spending had finished, there were gaps in the medium to longer-term response.

Speaking to Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking, Hipkins said there were community facilities and buildings that would need “a bit more support” to get up and running again.

The fundraising initiatives announced yesterday would be for projects such as those, rather than funding the “core rebuild”, which would be funded by the Government.

The announcement came after the new Extreme Weather Response Committee met for the first time.

Asked about $14 billion left in the Covid fund - put aside for “a rainy day”, Hipkins said there had been further Covid-19 restrictions since that.

”Those further periods of lockdown triggered the wage subsidy, for example - that was by far the most expensive thing we did during that lockdown period and a significant proportion of that funding will have gone on to that.”

Hipkins said the Government was in a “very good position” to support New Zealand through the flood recovery.

The decisions had not been made about how they would pay for it, however, he said.

”We’re in a pretty good position to face this down,” Hipkins said.

”We have got options and we have got choices and we will work through those choices.”

Put to him that the Government’s choices were simply borrowing or taxing, Hipkins replied: “Well, we have to pay for it somehow.”

Government’s overall level of spending post-Covid was trending down - which then meant it was providing them with choices.

The amount of overall Government expenditure is decreasing and was already happening, Hipkins said.

Hipkins said the cyclone was estimated to have caused more destruction to businesses and infrastructure than Cyclone Bola in 1988, saying the affected regions accounted for about 30 per cent of New Zealand’s land area.