Mystery Covid case: nurses could be the link

Air Commodore Darryn Webb. Photo: RNZ

The man responsible for managed isolation and quarantine says the guest at an Auckland hotel who had Covid-19 may have passed it on to a nurse, who then passed it on to a maintenance man at the facility.

The case remains a mystery, as there is no evidence that the guest and maintenance worker had any contact with each other.

Air Commodore Darryn Webb told RNZ's Checkpoint programme tonight the room at Rydges hotel, where the woman initially stayed, was cleaned with a hospital grade device and there would be no point in swabbing for Covid-19 now.

"This isn't just a normal household cleaning system, that room was absolutely clean."

The room was vacant for the 14 days after the guest left, he said.

While the guest was in the room, a nurse entered to do a health check. Webb said that nurse has been tested and he believed she was now being retested.

Antibody tests were also being done on the nurse, but it takes about three days to get results.

Photo: RNZ

Webb said the maintenance man who contracted Covid-19 was working on the days the guest was in the room.

He said the guest arrived on July 28 on a flight from Los Angeles and left her room for about one hour the following day.

Other than that, she stayed in her room until being transferred to the Jet Park hotel, which is a quarantine facility, on July 31.

Webb said it was possible that there was more than one nurse that attended to the guest, and the Ministry of Health was seeking all the data it could about the nursing staff.

However, they're not aware of any contact between the nurses and the maintenance man.

Nonetheless, the nurses are the most likely vectors for the spread of the virus at this stage, Webb said.

"They seem the most likely... that appears the most logical course at this stage."