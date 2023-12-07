Name suppression for sports star charged with stealing car

A court appearance for a sports star charged with dishonestly taking a vehicle and intentional damage has been adjourned to next year, with an interim suppression order continuing.

The man - who listed his occupation on court documents as “athlete” - is facing two charges in the Christchurch District Court.

He was due to appear in court tomorrow.

A court registrar confirmed his appearance had been adjourned on the papers to February. The existing suppression order was continued by the judge to his next appearance.

The interim suppression order prevents media from reporting his name and any other details that may identify him.

Court documents state that on Wednesday, November 15 - the day after Cup Day in Christchurch - the man allegedly took a car worth $10,000 from another person.

The charge states he took the car “dishonestly and without claim” but not in circumstances amounting to theft.

He is also accused of intentionally damaging the car owner’s garage door.

For the first charge, the man is facing a maximum penalty of seven years in prison.

The second charge carries a maximum penalty of three months in prison or a $2000 fine.

While the man’s charges were listed in court on Tuesday this week, he is yet to appear in person.

His next court appearance was scheduled for tomorrow.

The Herald earlier approached the sportsman through a spokeswoman.

She would not comment on the matter.

By Sam Sherwood and Anna Leask