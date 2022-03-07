National leader latest MP to get Covid

National Party leader Christopher Luxon Photo: RNZ

National Party leader Christopher Luxon is the latest in a string of MPs reported to have tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement this afternoon, Luxon said he had not been showing symptoms but had been testing regularly as a precaution, including on Sunday morning, with all tests returning negative results.

But a test done earlier today came back positive and he was now isolating at home with his family, who had all tested negative.

Luxon said he felt fine and intended to participate in Parliament and meetings remotely.

Earlier today, it was also reported that National MP Simon Bridges and backbench Labour MP Anahila Kanongataá-Suisuiki tested positive for Covid.

Bridges, the former party leader, is National's spokesperson for finance and infrastructure.

Kanongataá-Suisuiki said in a Facebook post that she had tested positive on a day three test of home isolation, after her daughter had contracted the coronavirus.

In a social media post she said she had lost her sense of smell and taste, but was "feeling ok".

Last week, Environment Minister David Parker reported testing positive, and said he had minor symptoms and was "not feeling too bad".

He had not been in the Beehive since the previous week, so was not with other MPs or staff while infectious, he said.

Minister of Police Poto Williams last week also shared on Facebook that she had tested positive to the virus via a rapid antigen test and was isolating.