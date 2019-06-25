National leader Simon Bridges announces reshuffle

National Party leader Simon Bridges. Photo: ODT files

The National Party's new finance spokesman is Paul Goldsmith, party leader Simon Bridges announced today.

It follows Amy Adams' announcement this morning that she will stand down from the role immediately and will step down from politics at the 2020 election.

Goldsmith also picks up infrastructure, and drops economic development to Todd McClay.

Tim Macindoe picks up Adams' role as shadow attorney general.

"Paul is the natural choice for the finance role. He has done an outstanding job holding the Government to account in the economic and regional development portfolio," Bridges said.

"Regional and economic development will now be split across two spokespeople. Todd McClay will look after economic development, while Chris Bishop will take over the regional Development and transport portfolios."

Bishop had previously been police and youth spokesman, and has been regarded as doing a good job.

Bishop had previously been police and youth spokesman, and has been regarded as doing a good job.

"Chris has done a brilliant job as spokesperson for Police and deserves to take on more responsibility," Bridges said.

"Jo Hayes has been appointed the spokesperson for Māori development and Treaty of Waitangi negotiations following the departure of Nuk Korako. Jo is a passionate advocate for Māori.

"Gerry Brownlee will pick up the foreign affairs portfolio, Brett Hudson will take on the police portfolio."

Bridges thanked Adams and Alastair Scott for their service to the National Party.

Goldsmith joined Bridges as he made the reshuffle announcement.

Meanwhile, Adams' colleague and Wairarapa MP Alastair Scott also announced today that he would step down and not contest the 2020 election.

Adams, MP for Selwyn, said her announcement may have come as a "bolt from the blue" for others, but she had been thinking about it for some time.

She said her decision was a difficult one.

"The day I don't think I can give it all of the energy and hunger and wake up in the morning just wanting to rip into it, that's the time to go.

"I want my life back ... I want to spend more time with my family."

The 48-year-old said the decision had nothing to do with losing the leadership contest to Bridges last year, and she thought the party could win the 2020 election.

It would be an "amazing privilege" to be the Finance Minister if National won in 2020, but she didn't want to stay to find out.

"These jobs need 100 per cent of your energy and passion, and while the heart is there, I just don't know if the energy is."

She said she had made the decision a couple of months ago and had told Bridges some time ago.

But she only broke the news to caucus this morning, and the reaction had been "surprise".