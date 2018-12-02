National rebound in latest poll

National Party leader Simon Bridges. PHOTOS: PETER MCINTOSH

National has rebounded from the Jami-Lee Ross saga to 46 per cent, up three points, in the last 1 News Colmar Brunton poll for the year.

Labour has slipped two points to 43 per cent.

The Greens are down two to five per cent, New Zealand First is down 1 to four per cent and Act registers 1 per cent, from zero in the October poll.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has slipped as preferred Prime Minister from 42 per cent to 39 per cent.

National leader Simon Bridges is steady on 7 per cent.

Bridges' former leadership rival Judith Collins in up one point to 6 per cent.

Deputy Prime Minister and New Zealand First leader Winston Peters is steady on 4 per cent.

The last poll was taken in the midst of the Jami-Lee Ross crisis in which the MP was accused of being the leaker of Bridges' travel expenses.

Ross said he had suffered a breakdown after being criticised by Bridges and deputy leader Paula Bennett for the way he treated women and had taken leave.

But he returned to Parliament after being named as the likely leaker and accused Bridges of being corrupt and he quit National at the same time the caucus was expelling him.

In the fallout from that, National dropped below Labour for the first time in Government in the 1 News Colmar Brunton poll and now it is back in front.