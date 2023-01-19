Nats announce reshuffle, Collins Muller big winners

National leader Christopher Luxon has made some shadow portfolio changes for the year. File photo

National leader Christopher Luxon has promoted former leaders Judith Collins and Todd Muller in his first National reshuffle of the year.

Collins, who was sitting near the bottom of the shadow Cabinet ranks before, has soared to number 10 on the list, and Muller, who was unranked, now sits at number 12.

“The Labour Government has failed to deliver on its commitments to New Zealand meaning too many Kiwis are going backwards,” Luxon said today in Napier.

“My team will spend 2023 demonstrating how National will deliver the change New Zealand needs to realise its great potential.”

Chris Bishop picks up urban development and RMA Reform portfolio. However, he has lost the shadow leader of the House portfolio to Michael Woodhouse, who held it when Collins was leader.

Collins has taken on the new roles of Foreign Direct Investment and Digitising Government. Muller has been given the agriculture portfolio, which he had held in an acting capacity. He has taken climate change from Scott Simpson. Muller held both portfolios under Simon Bridges’ leadership and was charged with negotiating National’s support of the Zero Carbon Act.

Louise Upston added Family Violence Prevention to her portfolios.

Simeon Brown has been given the new portfolio of Auckland issues.

Todd McClay has been given the new hunting and fishing portfolio. Penny Simmonds takes on the new portfolio of Workforce Planning.

New Hamilton West MP Tama Potaka has been given the Māori Development and Associate Housing portfolios, with a focus on social housing.

Barbara Kuriger - who resigned all of her portfolios last year - has been given Conservation.

“New Zealand needs an alternative to Labour’s wasteful spending and inability to deliver. National is that alternative. National will get things done,” Luxon said.

Other portfolio allocations remain unchanged from Luxon’s existing line-up, which was announced in December 2021, a week after Luxon assumed the leadership of the party.

Barring any sudden resignations and unexpected dramas, this is likely to be the organisation National takes to the election.

Luxon announced the reshuffle at National’s caucus retreat in Napier on Thursday. He will shortly address his caucus and take questions from media.