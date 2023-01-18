Navy service member guilty of indecent assault

A court-martial was held for service member Roselia Epati, who was accused of having inappropriately touched three shipmates, including a superior officer. Photo: NZ Herald

A service member accused of having grabbed at a superior officer’s testicles as part of an imprudent joke as she drunkenly returned to a naval ship from shore leave has been found guilty of two counts of indecent assault but acquitted of a third.

Able Steward Roselia Daniella Epati, who left the navy in July, stood at attention in uniform anyway at Devonport Naval Base in Auckland this morning as Judge Maree MacKenzie read aloud the court-martial verdict, which was reached after four hours of deliberation over two days by a panel of three fellow military members.

She is expected to be sentenced today.

The officer, along with two female shipmates, all accused Epati of touching them inappropriately at different points during the same evening and early morning of drinking. Their names have been suppressed due to the nature of the charges.

The alleged incidents occurred on February 18-19, 2021, as the HMNZS Canterbury was docked at Lyttleton, near Christchurch.

The first accuser said she found Epati behind her, laughing and seemingly already intoxicated, after someone touched her buttocks. The woman then took a quick step back as Epati reached for her genital area, she testified this week.

“I just told her to go,” the woman said, explaining that Epati was leaving the ship at that point for shore leave.

Hours later, as Epati returned to the ship from a nearby bar, she was described as swaying and stumbling up the gangplank — so much so that on-duty service members were sent down to assist her. Testifying on her own behalf yesterday, Epati acknowledged rejecting the help, joking to those around her: “I’m not a pussy. I’ve got balls.”

But her second accuser said she actually said, “I’ve got balls, like these,” as she reached towards his crotch and grabbed “quite forcefully”.

Epati told the courtroom yesterday that she immediately apologised, having accidentally grazed the superior officer’s upper thigh while gesticulating wildly due to her intoxication. She did not grab at him and had no intention to touch him at all, she said.

“I think he got quite embarrassed,” she testified, describing the officer as having turned red as others around her laughed. She apologised repeatedly, she said, because she didn’t want to get in trouble for drinking — not because she had done anything indecent.

A third accuser said she was talking with Epati in the ship’s junior rates’ mess a short time later, as Epati tried to explain how she was in trouble. While explaining, Epati demonstrated what occurred by grabbing the woman’s genital area, the accuser testified this week.

Epati denied ever touching either of the female shipmates. Defence lawyer Matthew Hague suggested the first woman was likely mistaken about who touched her buttocks, and the other woman — a close friend of the first accuser — simply wasn’t telling the truth, perhaps in solidarity.

Even if the panel found Epati to have touched the first woman’s buttocks, it shouldn’t amount to the very serious charge of indecent assault, Hague argued.

Crown prosecutor Sam McMullan said it would have been a remarkable coincidence if all three accusers misinterpreted what happened to them. A conspiracy to lay false charges also didn’t make sense, he argued.

He acknowledged that the first accuser didn’t initially consider filing a complaint against Epati because she didn’t see what happened as a “big deal”. But her initial impression of the incident shouldn’t matter when considering the facts, he said.

“That doesn’t lessen what happened,” he said.

The military member panel disagreed, however, acquitting Epati of that charge only.