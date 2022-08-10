NCEA credits made easier after Covid-19 disruption

PHOTO: ODT FILES

The government is making it easier for teenagers to get NCEA qualifications this year.

In recognition of the disruption caused by Covid-19 it was again allowing schools to award extra credits called learning recognition credits.

Students can receive one learning recognition credit for every five credits that they achieve during the year, up to a maximum of eight credits at levels two and three and ten at level one.

It also lowered the threshold for University Entrance (UE).

UE usually requires 14 credits in three different approved subjects, but this year students can get it with 14 credits in two subjects and 12 in a third.

The changes follow warnings from principals that many students and teachers are stressed and overworked.

The leaders of 10 regional principals' associations sent a letter to the government in July and said schools were at or near breaking point because of the stress of ongoing staff and student absences.

They implored the government to reveal as soon as possible how it would help teens pass NCEA this year.