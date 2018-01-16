NCEA results out today

gettyimages-753288077.jpg Photo: Getty Images

About 140,000 school pupils will learn today how well they have done in New Zealand's annual examination ritual, a rite of progress that may look completely different by the end of next year.

Results for the national certificate of educational achievement (NCEA) will be available on the New Zealand Qualifications Authority website this morning.

Last year, pupils logging in overloaded the website, so this year the authority has refused to say exactly what time the results will go live.

The system may be transformed by a review this year that will tackle problems identified in the terms of reference such as "the impact of over-assessment on student wellbeing and teacher workload'' and "assessment-driven teaching and learning''.

Post Primary Teachers Association vice-president Melanie Webber said schools felt pressured to offer pupils enough credits from internally assessed courses to get their required 80 or 60 credits even before they sat the end-of-year external exams.

"The majority of students at year 12 have already got their level 2 through their internal exams,'' she said.

"There is a huge pressure to ensure that students are through on internal standards before the external exams.

"Internal assessment is better for a lot of students, and that gives them that option, but it also increases the workload for both students and teachers.''

Business NZ education manager Carrie Murdoch said employers hoped the review would put more emphasis on "21st-century skills'' such as communication and teamwork.

"We'd like to see the review of NCEA focus on those key skills, attributes and competencies that are in the front end of the NZ curriculum, but they are really dominated by the subjects,'' she said.

She said the "elephant in the room'' - excluded from the review's terms of reference - was university entrance, which requires credits in subjects specified by the universities.

"If we all agree that university entrance has such a pervasive impact in shaping what is on offer in our secondary schools, and if we think 21st-century skills are important, then we have to figure out how do we deal with that,'' she said.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins is due to appoint a ministerial advisory group shortly that will publish a discussion document on the key issues in April.

He will get final recommendations in September, which may be implemented from next year.