Saturday, 31 December 2022

Nelson man seriously hurt in suspected shooting

    1. News
    2. National

    Nelson police have opened an investigation after the apparent shooting of a local man last night.

    The victim was found seriously injured on St Vincent St and is now in a serious but stable condition.

    Police confirmed they responded to the incident at 11.20pm last night and found the man with "what appeared to be a gunshot wound" when they arrived at the scene.

    He was taken to hospital for treatment.

    A scene examination is now underway at a nearby address, with a scene guard in place.

    A spokesperson confirmed while the investigation is still in its early stages, there’s no indication so far to suggest there’s any risk to the wider public.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police. 

    NZ Herald

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter