Nelson mayor urging locals to get tested as Covid outbreak grows to 14

Nelson Mayor Rachel Reese is urging locals to get tested for Covid-19. Photo: Mark Mitchell

People in Nelson are being urged to get a Covid test as the number of community cases grows - and the hunt for the source continues.

There are now 14 cases of Covid-19 in the region and Nelson mayor Rachel Reese says there has been anxiety after news of more cases popping up over the last few days.

Locals are being told to get a Covid test and officials are working to contact-trace those affected, she told TVNZ's Breakfast show this morning.

"We're well prepared," Reese said, acknowledging the high rate of vaccination. They are now at 92 per cent of first dose coverage and 85 per cent double jab coverage.

"We've been working with our health partners, with iwi, [Ministry of Social Development] and other agencies to prepare for this."

Two local schools - Enner Glynn School and Broadgreen Intermediate - have been affected in the local outbreak; after authorities confirmed cases are both.

Hospitals were also getting prepared.

Reese said, at the moment, it appeared there were at least "a couple" of local clusters.

She called on people who had not yet been in to get vaccinated to do so immediately.

Despite the situation, Reese said she was probably more comfortable dealing with it now rather than dealing with an outbreak or Covid cluster on December 23, for example.