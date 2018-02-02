NetSafe warns of school stationery scam

Scammers are calling people saying there's a problem with payment. Photo: Getty Images

Parents are being targeted in a back-to-school stationery scam, online safety body NetSafe warns.

Scammers have been calling or emailing parents and caregivers about problems with online school stationery orders, NetSafe said on its website, and asked for payment to be made again.

"We've received reports of scammers calling and claiming that an online order for school stationery hasn't gone through, and that payment needs to be made again via credit card or online banking.

"If you receive a call asking for payments like these, just hang up."

Parents should be wary if they receive such a call, and NetSafe advised calling businesses directly to confirm whether the problem was genuine.

"Be sure to contact them through their official channels - don't use phone numbers or emails provided to you by potential scammers."