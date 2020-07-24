New case reinforces testing regime

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. Photo: NZ Herald

New Zealand has one new case of Covid-19 in managed isolation today.

Today's case is a man in his 40s who arrived in the country from Africa on Sunday, July 12. Regional Public Health are interviewing him further about his travel history.

The man was staying at the Sebel Manukau in Auckland and tested negative on around day three of his stay. He then tested positive on around day 12 and was being transferred to a quarantine facility in Auckland, the Ministry of Health said.

"This case reinforces why we test people twice during their time in managed isolation," the Ministry said in a statement.

"A second test around day 12 is needed because the infection may take longer to develop in some people. It's an important check used to find out if a person is safe to leave managed isolation."

It has now been 84 days since the last case of community transmission.

There are two new recovered cases today, taking the total number of active cases to 21.

There is no one in New Zealand receiving hospital-level care for Covid-19.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 1206 - the number reported to the World Health Organization.

Yesterday 2830 tests were completed, up again on the past two days.

Covid app

The Covid Tracer app has now recorded 618,800 registered users.

There have been 80,669 posters created to date and 1,545,145 poster scans.

The Ministry said it was continuing to remind New Zealanders to keep a record of where they've been as this remains one of the best tools in the continued fight against COVID-19.

"That's why we are continuing to encourage all New Zealanders to download, register and use the app."