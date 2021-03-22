New Covid-19 case at border: Auckland MIQ worker tests positive

A managed isolation worker at Auckland's Grand Millenium Hotel has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health released a statement regarding the new case at the border this evening

The test was done as part of routine surveillance testing.

"The information available indicates the worker is asymptomatic. Further investigation is being undertaken this evening," the Ministry of Health said.

"The managed isolation worker and their immediate household members are isolating at home in Auckland this evening.

"Additional tests and whole genome sequencing are currently being arranged."

The Ministry of Health said further information will be provided as available.