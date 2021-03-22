Monday, 22 March 2021

New Covid-19 case at border: Auckland MIQ worker tests positive

    1. News
    2. National

    A managed isolation worker at Auckland's Grand Millenium Hotel has tested positive for Covid-19.

    The Ministry of Health released a statement regarding the new case at the border this evening

    The test was done as part of routine surveillance testing.

    "The information available indicates the worker is asymptomatic. Further investigation is being undertaken this evening," the Ministry of Health said.

    "The managed isolation worker and their immediate household members are isolating at home in Auckland this evening.

    "Additional tests and whole genome sequencing are currently being arranged."

    The Ministry of Health said further information will be provided as available.

    NZ Herald
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter