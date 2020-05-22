New Covid-19 case linked to rest home cluster

The new case is linked to the St Margaret's Hospital and Rest Home in Auckland. Photo: RNZ

There is one new case of Covid-19 today - the first reported this week.

The Ministry of Health says the case has been linked to the St Margaret's cluster in Auckland, and was a household contact of an earlier case.

The person was already in isolation because of their connection to the earlier case.

A spokesperson for the Ministry says this is another example of the long tail of Covid-19.

Today's new case brings New Zealand's total number of confirmed cases to 1154.

The combined total of confirmed and probable cases is 1504.

Ninety-seven percent of all confirmed and probable cases have recovered, the ministry says.

No additional deaths have been reported, which means the death toll remains at 21.

One person remains in hospital, they are at Auckland's Middlemore Hospital in the intensive care unit.

Yesterday, there were no new Covid-19 cases and director general of health Ashley Bloomfield said it was his "great hope" that New Zealand had seen the last of the deaths associated with coronavirus.

Bloomfield said he felt "encouraged, as we all should" when it came to the low new numbers.

He said it boded well for him giving his recommendation to Cabinet around expanding the max gathering rules.

"Everything remains promising," he said.

The transmission chain has been successfully broken in New Zealand, he said.