New Covid case at Auckland hospital

Middlemore Hospital Photo: NZ Herald

Twenty-one staff have been stood down and 40 patients are now considered contacts after a person tested positive for Covid-19 at Auckland's Middlemore Hospital.

In a statement tonight, the Ministry of Health said the person arrived at the emergency department on Friday for a non-Covid related issue and were assessed and admitted.

They were asymptomatic and answered no to Covid screening questions at the time of arriving.

However, on Sunday they developed a cough and were tested. The result came back positive today.

The patient was immediately moved to an isolation ward.

The Ministry said out of an abundance of caution, 40 patients have been identified as contacts and of these, 15 are inpatients. The remaining 25 are being followed up by the Auckland Regional Public Health Service.

Thirty-four staff have also been identified as contacts and of these, 21 staff have been stood down with testing plans.

The ministry said exposure events at the hospital were not unexpected, as there were a number of subclusters in the South Auckland area where the hospital is located.

To date, none of the exposure events at the hospital have resulted in Covid-19 transmission to other patients or to staff.