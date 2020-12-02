New Covid case a Pakistan cricketer

Another member of the Pakistan cricket squad has tested positive for Covid.

The team member is the only new new case of Covid-19 reported in managed isolation in New Zealand today. There are no new community cases.

The squad member was one of the three cases reported as under investigation yesterday. They have now been confirmed to have an active Covid-19 infection. The two other cases remain under investigation.

Several members of the squad have previously tested positive while in quarantine in Christchurch.

They are in the country to take on the Black Caps in three T20 internationals and two tests.

The team has not yet been cleared to train. That will only happen once the Canterbury DHB medical officer of health determines they are satisfied that any training activities are unlikely to transmit Covid-19.

One previously reported Covid case has now recovered, meaning New Zealand's total number of active cases remained at 72, the Ministry of Health said.

The country's total number of confirmed cases was now 1704.

Yesterday 7,076 tests for Covid-19 were undertaken in laboratories, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,285,766.

November quarantine cluster update

The ministry said all close contacts of cases identified as part of the November quarantine cluster had now completed their scheduled testing, and have all returned negative test results.

All six cases in the cluster were linked via the genome of their infection, and the New Zealand Defence Force worker - the index case - was linked via the genome of his infection to recent returnees in the Auckland quarantine facility.

"Extensive investigations to determine an epidemiological connection between Case A and Case D have occurred. These efforts, which have included a review of CCTV footage, have been unable to identify any significant contact between Cases A and D.

"This cluster will close 28 days from the date when the last case in the cluster has recovered and been released from isolation."