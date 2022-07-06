New Covid cases back above 10,000

Photo: Getty Images

There are 10,290 new community cases of Covid-19, 12 deaths and 522 current hospitalisations, the Ministry of Health has announced.

It is the first time new daily cases have topped 10,000 since April 21, adding weight to fears about a second wave of the disease.

Covid-19 modeller Professor Michael Plank said the increase was worrying.

"It's clear now that cases are trending upwards and we're at the start of a second wave and that is concerning."

He says case ages are also trending upwards, which puts even more pressure on the already stretched health system.

"These age groups have a lot more people that haven't had it before so there are high rates of susceptibility."

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today is 7,591, compared with 5,808 this time last week.

Plank says he expects death rates will climb as the virus affects older people.

In terms of restrictions, he told the Herald he understood they would be controversial at this stage of the pandemic.

"I think now is a good time for people to be wearing masks and reminding ourselves of the risk that's out there, and remembering the simple actions we can take – testing, and staying home if you're sick."

He added Covid-19 is not the only concern, with influenza also sweeping across Aotearoa.

"If you test negative on a RAT but you have respiratory symptoms – chances are you have the flu and no one wants to be spreading that either as that's a big part of the burden on the hospitals."

The number of publicly reported deaths with Covid now stands at 1604 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 15.

The ministry said the total number of deaths was understated by a count of one on both July 4 and July 5.

"This was due to a coding error, which has now been fixed."

Of the people whose deaths we are reporting today: two were from Auckland region, one was from Waikato, three from Bay of Plenty, one was from Hawke’s Bay, one was from Taranaki, two were from Wellington region, two were from Southern.

One was in their 60s, three were in their seventies, five were in their 80s, and three were aged over 90. Of these people, six were women and six were men.

There was no information as yet about infection numbers for the Southern district.

'Significant increase' in cases

There are currently 53,110 active Covid cases in this country.

Health officials say the past fortnight has seen a "significant increase" in Covid cases - on top of a rise in seasonal colds, flu and other respiratory illnesses.

"Wearing a mask remains one of our best measures to reduce transmission against infectious respiratory illnesses, including Covid-19," the ministry said.

"Masking up is particularly important when you are going to be around our more vulnerable members of the community, such as in healthcare settings and in aged residential care.

"The more layers of protection we put in place around the vulnerable, such as mask wearing, having our vaccinations, and staying away from them when sick, the less risk there is of them getting seriously ill."

Hospitalisations

Covid-19 cases in hospital: total number 522: Northland: 15; Waitematā: 108; Counties Manukau: 29; Auckland: 55; Waikato: 53; Bay of Plenty: 31; Lakes: 12; Hawke’s Bay: 19; MidCentral: 13; Whanganui: 6; Taranaki: 12; Tairawhiti: 2; Wairarapa: 5; Capital and Coast and Hutt Valley: 48; Nelson Marlborough: 11; Canterbury and West Coast: 60; South Canterbury: 12; Southern: 31.

There are 10 people in ICU with Covid-19.

- Additional reporting ODT Online