New Covid cases linked to Auckland rest home

Director-general of Health Ashley Bloomfield. Photo: NZ Herald

There are two new cases of Covid-19 today, one confirmed and one probable, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Both cases are linked to the St Margaret's Hospital and Rest Home in Auckland.

The confirmed case is a household contact of a previously confirmed case linked to the cluster.

The probable case is a nurse employed by Waitemata District Health Board who has been in self-isolation and is now regarded a probable case. Both new cases remain in self-isolation at home.

The nurse had been looking after St Margaret's patients at Waitakere Hospital and was among the close contacts of other positive cases announced previously.

Affected areas at Waitakere Hospital remain closed to further admissions and multiple precautions have been in place over the last week.

The number of case numbers today and tomorrow will be of particular interest to inform Cabinet's decision on Monday about changing to alert level 2.

There are 1368 people who have recovered, which is 92 percent of all confirmed and probable cases – an increase of 21 on yesterday.

There are two people in hospital – one each in Middlemore and North Shore hospitals. Neither is in ICU.

There are still 16 significant clusters, four of which are now considered closed.

There are no additional deaths to report, meaning the toll remains at 21.

The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1142, with 350 probable cases.

The low number of new cases came despite 7204 tests processed yesterday, which brings the total number of tests completed to date to 183,039.

This equates to 3.5 percent of the population and puts New Zealand in the top 20 countries per capita for testing, the Ministry said.

New Zealand remains at alert level 3, and Cabinet will make a decision on moving to alert level 2 on Monday.

"The Ministry's advice remains to play it safe as no-one wants a second wave. Keep working and learning from home. Keep your distance from others when outside your bubble. Parties are still not on. Remain local, travel only within your region."

There is no Government press conference today.