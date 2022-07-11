New director of public health appointed

Dr Jones has worked in public health for more than 30 years. Photo: RNZ

A new director of public health has been announced by the Ministry of Health.

Director-General of Health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield today revealed that the new director of public health would be Dr Nicholas Jones.

"Dr Jones is very well-respected in the health sector, and he brings considerable experience and knowledge with him."

The director of public health will provide leadership across the Public Health Agency and support for medical staff.

Dr Jones has worked in public health for more than 30 years and has been part of the DHB executive leadership team as Health Improvement and Equity clinical director.

He led the health response to the Havelock North campylobacter outbreak, co-chaired the Healthy Housing Coalition, provided leadership and expert advice on environmental health issues such as water regulation, and was part of Hawke's Bay's Covid-19 response.

He is currently clinical director and medical officer of Health at Te Whatu Ora Te Matau a Māui, Hawke's Bay.

The role of director of public health was previously held by Dr Caroline McElnay, who resigned in April.