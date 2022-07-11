Monday, 11 July 2022

New director of public health appointed

    1. News
    2. National

    Dr Jones has worked in public health for more than 30 years. Photo: RNZ
    Dr Jones has worked in public health for more than 30 years. Photo: RNZ
    A new director of public health has been announced by the Ministry of Health.

    Director-General of Health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield today revealed that the new director of public health would be Dr Nicholas Jones.

    "Dr Jones is very well-respected in the health sector, and he brings considerable experience and knowledge with him."

    The director of public health will provide leadership across the Public Health Agency and support for medical staff.

    Dr Jones has worked in public health for more than 30 years and has been part of the DHB executive leadership team as Health Improvement and Equity clinical director.

    He led the health response to the Havelock North campylobacter outbreak, co-chaired the Healthy Housing Coalition, provided leadership and expert advice on environmental health issues such as water regulation, and was part of Hawke's Bay's Covid-19 response.

    He is currently clinical director and medical officer of Health at Te Whatu Ora Te Matau a Māui, Hawke's Bay.

    The role of director of public health was previously held by Dr Caroline McElnay, who resigned in April.

    RNZ

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter