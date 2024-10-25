New information about Baby Ru's death

Baby Ru died two days before his second birthday. Photo: Supplied

New information has been recovered that police say they hope could help them pinpoint the killer of Baby Ru, who died a year ago.

Police opened a homicide investigation in October 2023, after 'Baby Ru', officially named Nga Reo Te Huatahi Reremoana Ahipene-Wall, died at Hutt Hospital with suspicious injuries.

Police have named three people of interest, Rosie Morunga, her partner Dylan Ross, and the child's mother, Storm Wall.

The new information led police to complete a targeted search at Moonshine Rd, just off the Haywards Hill highway, in a semi-rural area north of Wellington.

The area is about 20 minutes by car from the Taita home where Ru lived before he died, two days before his second birthday.

"Items of property highly relevant to the homicide investigation were located during the search and are undergoing forensic examination," police said in a statement.

Police would not immediately say what the new information was, but Detective Inspector Pritchard said it did not come from the public.

"This was information that wasn't available when Ru died.

"Part of that work included searching for items that have been deliberately concealed."