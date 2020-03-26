Pharmacists will still able be to make exceptions to provide additional amounts. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Pharmacists will have to limit all funded drugs to one month's supply, or three month's supply for oral contraceptive, the Ministry of Health has announced.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said the change will take effect from 11.59pm tonight.

"We have seen some stockpiling unfortunately by people, there is no problem with the supply chain at the moment but we do not want to get into a position where some people are unable to get the pharmaceuticals that they need because others have them stockpiled at home," he said.

Bloomfield said pharmacists may use their discretion in implementing this more immediately today.

He said there is no change to the way prescriptions are written.

Pharmacists will still able be to make exceptions to provide additional amounts where people live remotely or for individuals with disability and would have difficulty in more regular refills of prescriptions.

"It is simply a change to the amount that is dispensed at each visit to the pharmacy."

He reiterated that there is no significant shortage in any area at the moment.

Personal protective equipment

He said PPE for health professionals, such as masks, were in good supply, and DHBs were working hard to make sure workers had the protective gear they needed.

But not everybody in a hospital needed to wear a mask at all times, as it depended on each case and how infectious that case might be.

Asked about nurses in the North Shore who have been told not to wear masks as it might scare patients, he said those matters were up to clinicians and DHBs but the Ministry of Health will be providing guidance.

"Measures to address immediate needs for PPE equipment are being taken with urgency. For example, later today we will be sending 600,000 masks to DHBs.

"We are also continuing to manufacture more masks in New Zealand, more than 200,000 produced each day, and source masks and equipment from overseas."

- RNZ/NZ Herald