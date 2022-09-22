New monkeypox case reported in South Island

Symptoms of monkeypox include rashes, spots, or blisters on the infection site. Photo: Getty Images

Four new cases of monkeypox have been reported in New Zealand, taking the total number of cases to nine.

The four cases, all reported in the past seven days, have all recently returned from overseas.

"Three are isolating in the Auckland region, and one in the South Island, following a positive test result," the Ministry of Health and Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand said in a statement.

"Significantly, in all four cases, there is no current evidence of community transmission and public health staff have assessed the risk of transmission from the cases as low."

The ministry advised people to be mindful of monkeypox (MPX) symptoms and related health advice if they had recently been overseas or had close physical or sexual contact while overseas.

Advice was given to public health units, primary health organisations and sexual health clinics to assist with identifying potential cases.

"Health professionals are again reminded to remain vigilant for any possible cases of MPX."

Symptoms include rashes, spots, or blisters on the infection site.

"These can spread to other parts of the body such as the palms of the hand, soles of the feet, inside the mouth, or on the genitals", the ministry said.

Cold or flu-like symptoms, head and muscle aches, and tiredness were also possible.