New, shorter whitebait season begins in September

Merv Burrell makes the most of the last day of the 2017 whitebait season on the Grey River. Photo: ODT files

Whitebaiters will experience a shorter season from this year onwards, as new Department of Conservation regulations kick in.

Last year, DOC introduced new rules which set the season from 1 September to 30 October, with Chatham Islands being the only place in New Zealand exempted.

Previously, the majority of New Zealand's whitebaiting season ran from 15 August to 30 November, while the West Coast season ran from 1 September to 14 November.

With the season starting next week, DOC is encouraging whitebaiters to familiarise themselves with the new rules, which also include changes to fishing gear and spacing along the river.

Whitebait fishery manager Nicky Moody said it was important for achieving a more sustainable whitebait fishery.

"Knowing the rules will make for a better time down at the river and will help to take pressure off whitebait species, particularly those that are most threatened."

Moody said DOC was also working to improve the management of whitebait fishery.

Whitebaiters could expect to see rangers collecting data from the rivers, Moody said.

Moody said DOC would be carrying out a survey to seek feedback on the quality of whitebaiters' fishing experience this year.