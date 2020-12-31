New Year honours 2021

Philippa Howden-Chapman. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Work on links between housing, health lauded

COMPANIONS OF THE NEW ZEALAND ORDER OF MERIT (CNZM)

DISTINGUISHED PROFESSOR PHILIPPA HOWDEN-CHAPMAN

Wellington

For services to public health

For Distinguished Professor Philippa Howden-Chapman, being appointed a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit is an indication the work she does in public health is making a difference.

"It is very heartening ... I think it is an indication that housing health is really recognised as important," she said.

"It is really nice to know that it has made a difference."

Prof Howden-Chapman was appointed a Companion of the Queen’s Service Order in 2009 for her services to public health.

Since then, she has continued her work and is now co-director of He Kainga Oranga/Housing and Health Research Programme.

The programme examines and clarifies the links between poor housing and ill health and, under her leadership, was recognised with the Prime Minister’s Science Team Prize in 2014. She has conducted randomised housing trials in partnership with local communities, which have had a significant influence on housing, health and energy policy in New Zealand.

Prof Howden-Chapman has also collaborated on several research publications on health and social impacts caused by inadequate housing, including Home Truths: Confronting New Zealand’s Housing Crisis (2015).

She chaired the World Health Organisation Housing and Health Guideline Development Group and was a member of the Children’s Commissioner’s Expert Advisory Group on Solutions to Child Poverty in 2012.

She is a professor of public health at the University of Otago, Wellington where she teaches public policy, and in 2019 was appointed one of seven inaugural sesquicentennial distinguished chairs.

Prof Howden-Chapman is director of the New Zealand Centre for Sustainable Cities, chairwoman of the International Science Council Urban Health and Wellbeing Committee, and a director on the Board of Kainga Ora — Homes and Communities.

While she was delighted to receive the honour, the real reward had been receiving two large grants this year which meant she could employ her research team on a permanent basis, she said.

"Life is so precarious for many young people.

"It is nice to do that and let them have opportunities because I think life is much tougher now than when I was beginning."

Gerry McSweeney. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

CNZM

DR GERRY (GERARD) MCSWEENEY

Haast

For services to conservation

As a university student in the 1970, Gerry McSweeney helped fund his studies by guiding tourist walks in national parks.

Forty-five years later at the Wilderness Lodge Lake Moeraki, which he owns, he continues to guide rainforest walks and kayak trips almost every day.

"I remain just as fascinated by the wonders of nature ..." he said.

Dr McSweeney said he was humbled to be made a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for his efforts in conservation, as it recognised the importance of protecting natural ecosystems, native plants and animals, and those passionate about conservation.

He was a founding member of the Forest Heritage Fund committee in 1990, now the Nature Heritage Fund as of 1998 (NHF), and a member of the NHF committee until 2019.

During that time, he contributed to the protection of more than 349,000 hectares of land containing nationally significant indigenous biodiversity.

Dr McSweeney was a member of the New Zealand Conservation Authority from 2011 to 2020 and provided valuable advice to successive ministers and directors-general on a wide range of nationally significant issues — including land tenure and the development of landscape scale management of public conservation land — during that time.

His local knowledge contributed to significant additions of land to the Paparoa and Kahurangi National Parks.

He was Forest and Bird president from 2001 to 2005, remained on the executive until 2008, and has been one of the society’s three conservation ambassadors since 2011.

He was a member of the South Westland Environment and Community Advisory Group from 1990 to 1995.

Dr McSweeney, together with his wife, has contributed since 1989 to Canterbury and West Coast ecotourism through his family’s development and operation of wilderness lodges at Lake Moeraki and Arthur’s Pass, around which he has undertaken protection of threatened local species such as tawaki (Fiordland crested penguin) and pest control.

He has also previously been made a Companion of the Queen’s Service Order for public services, Queen’s Birthday 1990, and a Companion of the Queen’s Service Order, New Year 2009.

Gail Tipa. PHOTO: ODT FILES

THE ORDER OF NEW ZEALAND (ONZM)

GAIL TIPA

Dunedin

For services to Maori and environmental management

Gail Tipa has paid tribute to Maori women across the South Island who she says are the real recipients of her New Year’s Honour.

The Dunedin woman has been named an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Maori and environmental management.

"Even though you give the honour to an individual, you don’t do work as individuals ... there are Ngai Tahu women from Kaikoura to Bluff working for the same outcomes and this represents all of our work."

Dr Tipa has worked in the environmental sector for nearly 30 years, focused on delivering outcomes, advocating for Maori, the environment, and the intrinsic connection between the two.

Starting her career with the Electricity Corporation of New Zealand, since then she has contributed to retaining the character and biodiversity in a range of waterways.

She has been part of working groups to develop and implement customary fisheries mechanisms, to develop restoration projects and works with a variety of resource users.

She has managed her own consultancy for 25 years, focusing specifically on environmental research and management.

Her work in improving the interface between indigenous cultures and environmental decision-making has been adopted internationally.

Published widely in the field, she has worked on developing new methodologies and tools, such as the Cultural Health Index and the cultural flow assessment method, to enhance indigenous participation in freshwater management.

She was an environmental working group whanau member who worked on the Ngai Tahu claim and settlement in the 1990s and has held several governance roles within Ngai Tahu organisations.

Dr Tipa was also member of the inaugural Bioheritage National Science Challenge Governance Group.