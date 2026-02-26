New Zealanders urged to leave Iran

Foreign Minister Winston Peters announced travel bans on members of the Iranian regime involved in the violent suppression of protests. Photo: RNZ / Mark Papalii

The Foreign Minister is warning New Zealanders to get out of Iran, adding the advice to not travel there has been long-standing.

Winston Peters said if war broke out in Iran, which he said was possibly likely, there was a risk innocent New Zealand citizens could be retaliated against by the local regime.

Peters on Thursday told RNZ he suspects there could be hundreds of Kiwis in Iran, although currently 26 are registered as being there.

Tensions have been increasing between Iran and the US, and the New Zealand government applied further sanctions on the nation this week.

In January, there were 39 Kiwis with whom the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) had been in contact with. As of Thursday, that number is 26, and could potentially still rise.

On Wednesday, Peters announced travel bans on members of the Iranian regime involved in the violent suppression of protests.

"It has been horrifying to witness the brutal killing of thousands of protesters in Iran," Peters said.

"Iranians have the right to peaceful protest, freedom of expression, and access to information. Those rights have been ruthlessly violated."

New Zealand joined Australia, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Canada and the United States in implementing travel bans targeting 40 individuals, including Minister of the Interior Eskandar Momeni, Minister of Intelligence Esmail Khatib, and Prosecutor-General Mohammad Movahedi-Azad. It will also include members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Peters said the travel bans would also apply to "three Iranian individuals implicated in Iran's malign activity abroad".

"Iran's destabilising activities are totally outside the norms of acceptable state behaviour."

The individuals affected by travel bans will not be allowed to enter or transit New Zealand.

"Today's actions send a clear message that those who act with callous disregard for human life are not welcome here," he said.

"New Zealand will continue to act deliberately and alongside partners when we see actions that undermine international law and regional stability."

In January, the New Zealand embassy in Iran was temporarily closed due to the "deteriorating" security situation.

At the time a ministry spokesperson said all diplomatic staff had left Iran on commercial flights, shifting operations to Ankara in Turkey.

The government's long-standing advice over a number of years has been not to travel to Iran and in January, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) urged any New Zealanders still in the country to leave now.