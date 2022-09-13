New Zealand's representation at Queen's funeral confirmed

The broad range of representation is testament to the Queen's longstanding relationship with New Zealand, the Prime Minister says. Photo: RNZ

The prime minister has confirmed the full New Zealand delegation to attend the Queen's funeral in London.

Accompanying Jacinda Ardern and Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro are the Māori King, Kiingi Tūheitia, former Governor-General Dame Silvia Cartwright, Victoria Cross for New Zealand recipient Bill (Willie) Apiata and former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Sir Don McKinnon.

Ardern said Queen Elizabeth II was much loved and admired and this country's longest serving Sovereign.

"It is a privilege to attend the funeral alongside other New Zealanders from different walks of life to pay our respects on behalf of all New Zealanders," she said in a statement.

"The broad range of New Zealand's representation is a testament to the Queen's longstanding relationship and engagement with our country," she said.

Other New Zealanders attending include New Zealander of the Year Sir Tipene O'Regan, London-based soprano Aivale Cole, and Whaea Esther Jessop, who is honorary president of Ngāti Rānana - The London Māori Club.

Dame Kiri Te Kanawa will attend, as will Jacinda Amey, who received the New Zealand Cross for towing a colleague to safety in 1992 after he was attacked by a shark near Campbell Island.

Also invited to attend the funeral are some holders of New Zealand's most senior Royal honours including representatives of the Victoria Cross for New Zealand, The New Zealand Cross, and the Order of New Zealand.

Ardern will fly to London tomorrow.

On Monday night, after the funeral, she will travel to New York for the United Nations General Assembly.

She will pick up her planned schedule there on the Tuesday, which will include co-hosting the Christchurch Call Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron, and delivering New Zealand's national statement.