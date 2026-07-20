No new cases of bird flu detected

An MPI team sweeps Petone Beach for more sick or dead seabirds earlier this week. Photo: RNZ/Baz Macdonald

No new detections of the deadly H5N1 strain of bird flu have been made - but it's just a matter of time.

Last week, two birds - a brown skua and a native kāhu - were confirmed to have bird flu.

More than 500 reports of dead or unwell birds had been made since the disease was first detected, MPI chief veterinary officer Mary van Andel said.

It received 157 notifications on Saturday alone.

Officials had been out in the Wairarapa and Wellington regions at the weekend and no mass mortality events had been picked up, van Andel said.

"People are really paying attention. We've had quite a couple of reports of the same bird multiple times so it's great that people are so engaged and they are listening to the messaging."

Van Andel said having learned the disease can come to New Zealand via ocean-moving birds and infect natives meant more cases could be expected.

The disease could not be stopped as ocean moving birds couldn't be prevented from arriving and native birds couldn't be stopped from moving across the country.

"One of the important things to remember here is that we don't know how this disease will affect our wildlife. Some species could be severely affected and some may show very little clinical signs, indeed."

Learning this information would help give advice to poultry producers and support the Department of Conservation's work with native wildlife, she said.

Biosecurity of poultry flocks needed to be at a high level, van Andel said.

The disease could enter a flock, for example, by contact including feathers, birds mixing or a dead bird lying in a field with the poulty.

Everyone needed to remain vigilant, she said, but the industry had been working on how to deal with bird flu for several years.

She said MPI was checking in on farms to see if any were needing more advice on biosecurity or if any had any concerns.