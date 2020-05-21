No new cases of Covid-19

There are no new Covid-19 cases today - the fourth day in a row without one, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield says.

In fact, the number of new Covid-19 cases in the past seven days has been just two.

There the total number of confirmed and probable cases in New Zealand since the pandemic began is 1503. Ninety-seven per cent of people with the virus have recovered.

Bloomfield said he was feeling "encouraged, as we all should" when it comes to the low new numbers.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield is giving today's update at 1pm. Photo: Getty Images

He said this bodes well for him giving his recommendation to cabinet around expanding the max gathering rules.

"Everything remains promising," he said.

He said the 97% recovery rate is a "really good outcomes."

He said the transmission chair has been successfully broken in New Zealand.

From now, the aim is to move "as quickly as possible" to open up the max gatherings numbers, he said.

New testing plan coming next week

He said moving further into level 2, there will still be testing of symptomatic people - but the number of those has been dropping.

The Government was reviewing the case definition of Covid-19 and wanted to make sure it was not missing any cases.

The Covid-19 tracing app - who's got it

In terms of the Govt's Covid-19 tracing app, he said 236,000 people have downloaded the app and encouraged all Kiwis to use it.

He said some people have had issues finding the app in the app store - Bloomfield said the Government has been working with Google to help make it more viable.

The Government was adding more functionality over the coming weeks and that there has been "good progress" when it comes to the take-up of the app.

He said the Government considered a number of options for the app - but it decided to develop its own app so it could be confident about the information being collected.

He said privacy issues was top of mind for the Government when it was developing the app.

He said on buses and trains, people are required to 'tag-on' with a car, which makes contact tracing easier.