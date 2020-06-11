Thursday, 11 June 2020

No new cases of Covid-19 for 20th day

    Photo: Getty Images
    New Zealand is again free of any new cases of Covid-19 for the 20th consecutive day.

    The Government on Monday decided to move the country to alert level 1 at midnight after it revealed the final active remaining case had recovered.

    New Zealanders woke up woke up to life being almost normal on Tuesday. However, the borders remain closed.

    The total number of confirmed cases remains at 1154, the Ministry of Health said today.

    New Zealand's combined total of confirmed and probable cases remained at 1504 and the number of recovered cases was 1482.

    There were no  additional deaths to report and no one is receiving hospital-level care for the virus.

    Nine significant clusters have now closed, no change from yesterday.

    TESTING MILESTONE

    Testing has reached a significant milestone - yesterday laboratories completed 3,350 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 301,882. This represents 6% of the New Zealand population.

    Testing will continue to be a significant part of the response to Covid-19.

    Meanwhile, NZ COVID Tracer has recorded 546,000 registrations – an increase of 5000 since this time yesterday.

     

     

