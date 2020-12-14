No new cases of Covid-19 in NZ

There are no new cases of Covid-19 to report in New Zealand today – that is no new cases in managed isolation facilities, and no new cases in the community.

The Ministry of Health said today the total number of active cases in New Zealand is 56 and the total number of confirmed cases remains at 1740.

Laboratories completed 2,203 tests yesterday, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,344,192.

Air New Zealand Aircrew member

The source investigation continues into the origins of the positive Covid-19 case of an Air New Zealand aircrew member who flew from the United States, as reported on Saturday.

Preliminary genome sequencing results suggest the source of their infection was in the United States.

The Air New Zealand aircrew member remains in the Auckland quarantine facility.

Three other aircrew members who are close contacts are in isolation.

All three close contacts will have a day 5 Covid test today.

Make Summer Unstoppable

The Make Summer Unstoppable -E te whānau, tautokohia te kaupapa - campaign is a reminder to all New Zealanders about doing the right things to keep each other safe over the festive season and summer holidays.

This summer will be our first under Covid-19 conditions so its important we look after ourselves and our whānau: use the Covid Tracer app to scan QR codes and turn on bluetooth functionality; stay home if you're sick; and wash your hands regularly.

Find out more on the Make Summer Unstoppable Unite against Covid-19 website.

NZ Covid Tracer

NZ Covid Tracer now has 2,406,600 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 138,232,248 and users have created 5,568,738 manual diary entries.

Next update

The Ministry’s next update is planned for 1pm on Wednesday, December 16. Any significant development will be reported sooner if required.