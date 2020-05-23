The Ministry of Health announced this afternoon there have been no new cases of Covid-19 reported in the last 24 hour reporting period.

This comes after a new case was announced yesterday by the MoH.

There were no new cases for the three days before yesterday's new case.

The new case yesterday was linked to the St Margaret's cluster in Auckland.

Because of that person's connection to the earlier case, they have been in isolation since the beginning of Level 4.

"This case is another example of the 'long tail' of Covid-19 and why ongoing vigilance is so important," the Ministry of Health said yesterday.

No new cases today means the total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 remains at 1154.

The combined total of confirmed and probable cases remains at 1504, it said in a press release today.

"Today there is no change to the number of people recovered at 1455 representing 97% of all confirmed and probable cases as having recovered from Covid-19."

There have been no further deaths reported.

There remains one person receiving hospital-level care for Covid-19; they are in Middlemore and are not in ICU.

Yesterday laboratories completed 5,604 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 255,850.

The NZ Covid Tracer app has now recorded 324,000 registrations, 31,000 more than at the same time yesterday.