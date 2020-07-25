No new cases of Covid-19 reported today

Today there are no new cases of Covid-19 today.

It has now been 85 days since there was community transmission in New Zealand.

The total number of confirmed cases remains at 1206, which is the number officials report to the World Health Organization.

Yesterday New Zealand laboratories completed 2,307 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 453,923.

"Testing remains an important part of our overall strategy to detect any community cases of COVID-19 as quickly as possible.

We all have a part to play and we're encouraging anyone who is offered a swab, to take up that offer," health officials said today.

Yesterday's case

Yesterday there was one new case of Covid-19.

The man in his 40s arrived in the country on Sunday, July 12 from Africa.

Regional Public Health were interviewing him further about his travel history.

The man was staying at the Sebel Manukau and tested negative on around day three of his stay. He then tested positive on around day 12 and was being transferred to a quarantine facility in Auckland, the Ministry of Health said.

"This case reinforces why we test people twice during their time in managed isolation," the ministry said in a statement.

"A second test around day 12 is needed because the infection may take longer to develop in some people. It's an important check used to find out if a person is safe to leave managed isolation."