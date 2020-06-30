There are no new cases of Covid-19 today.

This means the number of active cases in New Zealand remains at 22 and all cases are in isolation facilities.

There have been no cases of community transmission, the Ministry of Health said in its latest update.

One person with Covid-19 remains in Auckland City Hospital in a stable condition.

New Zealand labs completed 1,960 tests yesterday, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 397,470.

"This includes testing at managed isolation facilities and community-based testing across the country. The seven-day rolling daily test average is 6950," the ministry said.

Kiwis in isolation

Of the 2,159 people who left managed isolation facilities, 1,284 people have now been contacted and have tested negative for Covid.

Eight hundred of these people were tested before leaving managed isolation and the remaining 484 were tested after departure from the facility.

There are 367 people who the Ministry has repeatedly tried to make contact with but have had no luck tracking down.

"Again, a reminder to anyone who was in a managed isolation facility between June 9 and 16 who has not yet spoken with Healthline to call the dedicated team on 09 302 0408.

As needed, we refer people we do not make contact with to finding services. 56 of these had invalid phone numbers, so have already been referred to finding services," the Ministry said.

"We have had 142 people who will not be tested because of reasons such as being a child, being part of repositioning crew, currently being overseas or they are refusing a test. 84 people have refused testing," it said.

The latest update follows 22 new cases notified since June 16, when two sisters from Britain tested positive after driving from Auckland to Wellington to see their father after their mother died.

Fifteen arrived on flights from India, two from the United States, and seven, including the two sisters, came on flights from Australia.

All are listed as in managed isolation and quarantine except for the two sisters, who are in the Hutt Valley with their family.

The sisters' case sparked a new wave of people getting tested for possible coronavirus, with a record 10,436 tests June 24 and an average of 7284 tests a day in the week to Sunday.

Altogether 395,510 people have now been tested for the virus, or 7.9 per cent of the NZ population.