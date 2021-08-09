No new community cases, port workers await results

There are no cases of Covid in the community today and two new cases to report in recent returnees in managed isolation.

Both new cases arrived from Iran via Qatar on August 8 and are staying at a MIQ facility in Auckland, the Ministry of Health said today. There are two additional historical cases to report.

Almost 100 port workers, meanwhile, face an anxious wait for test results after a container ship off the coast of Tauranga recorded positive cases among its crew.

Testing at Port of Tauranga is under way for workers who had contact with the Rio De La Plata.

Testing of the crew of the container ship, currently off the coast of Tauranga, has returned positive results for 11 of the 21 crew on board, with one test result currently indeterminant, the Ministry said.

Health officials had worked with employers to identify 94 port workers who had contact with the ship, unloading cargo in shifts over the four-day period it was berthed at Port of Tauranga from 6pm on Wednesday, August 4 to 2pm on Saturday, August 7.

All had been contacted, told to isolate awaiting a negative Covid test result, and are being tested today. So far, 91 workers have been tested, as of 11.30am.

"Some workers will require a second test, based on their contact with the ship, and will be required to remain in isolation until the result of those second tests are known."

The Ministry understands from local public health staff that all infection prevention controls, and personal protection equipment protocol, were followed by port workers who had contact with the ship during their duties.

Mattina update

The Mattina remains in quarantine at a secure berth in Southland's Bluff.

As of Monday morning, 13 of the original 21 mariners remain on board the vessel.

On Saturday, five mariners were released after 14 days in managed isolation. These mariners have consistently returned negative Covid test results.

One mariner, who was transferred off the boat at a later date, remains in a managed isolation facility in Christchurch.

Two further mariners, who both required hospital care, have been discharged, and are in Southern DHB-arranged accommodation where their health can continue to be monitored and treated.

The Ministry understands from Southern DHB that the mariners are recovering well.

"Every possible public health precaution is being taken to care for the mariners in a way that provides the health care they need, and keeps health workers, port workers and the community safe."

2.2 million doses administered

More than 2.2 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have so far been administered in New Zealand.

Of those, 1.38 million are first doses and 820,000 are second doses, the Ministry of Health announced this afternoon.

More than 122,000 Māori have received their first vaccination. Of these, more than 76,000 have also had their second vaccinations.

More than 83,000 doses have been administered to Pacific peoples. Of these, around 52,000 have also received their second doses.

Yesterday, a total of 20,209 doses were administered, including 15,601 first doses and 4,608 second doses.

There are no cases of Covid in the community today and two new cases to report in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities.

Ten previously reported cases have now recovered, with the number of active cases in New Zealand at 36. The total number of confirmed cases is 2534.

The travel history for four cases reported yesterday, who arrived on 7 August, have now been obtained. These cases flew from Malaysia via Singapore to New Zealand.