No new community cases in South

Photo: Getty Images

A record 446 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in New Zealand today, but no further cases in the South as the locations of interest list grows following news of three cases in Dunedin and Queenstown.

Late last night, health officials confirmed that a person in Dunedin had tested positive for Covid-19. During their infectious period they had also been in Wanaka and Cromwell.

The announcement came just hours after news that two Queenstown residents have the virus - cases likely to be the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the disease.

More locations of interest in Queenstown were added today and Dunedin's Dental School has cancelled appointments as a precaution.

Southern District Health Board medical officer of health Dr Michael Butchard said anyone from Dunedin, Wanaka or Cromwell should regularly check the Ministry of Health website for new locations of interest.

Otago and Southland’s last community transmission case was recorded nearly 22 months ago on April 17, 2020.

In a statement this afternoon, the Ministry said 446 cases have been reported today and include the Dunedin and Queenstown cases.

Other community cases are in Northland (16), Auckland (340), Waikato (48), Bay of Plenty (14), Lakes (13), Taranaki (1), Hutt Valley (7), and Capital and Coast (4).

"The increase in cases today is a reminder that, as expected, the Omicron variant is spreading in our communities as we have seen in other countries," the Ministry said.

"The number of cases will continue to fluctuate from day to day, but our expectation is that cases will continue to increase in the coming weeks.

"All of us can all play our part to slow the spread of the virus, help protect our most vulnerable people from being infected, and ensure our health system is able to manage extra demand for services.

"This means continuing to do the basics well - staying home if unwell, and wearing a mask, physical distancing and scanning in using the NZ COVID Tracer app when you’re out and about. Masks are most effective when worn properly - fitted snug and close to the face."

Anyone with any cold or flu symptoms that could be Covid-19 should get a test and isolate at home until a negative result is returned.

The most common early symptoms of the Omicron variant are a sore or scratchy throat, and a runny nose.

"Even if you develop a small sniffle, please get a test."

Meanwhile, there are 32 new Covid cases at the border and 23 people in New Zealand hospitals, though none in intensive care.

Yesterday more than 50,000 booster doses were given, bringing the total so far to 1,772,914.

The Ministry said the most important step people can take to prepare for Omicron was getting a booster dose as soon as it was due.

"Boosters lower your chances of getting very sick and being hospitalised. Book your vaccine now, whether it’s your first, second or booster. Every dose counts."