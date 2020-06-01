No new Covid cases for 10th day in row

The Ministry of Health has requested that DHBs continue to ensure equitable access to testing for those who have symptoms consistent with Covid-19. Photo: Getty Images

For the 10th consecutive day, New Zealand has recorded no new cases of coronavirus.

In a statement this afternoon, the Ministry of Health said only one case remained active, and no one needs hospital level care.

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 remains at 1154 (the number that is reported to the World Health Organisation).

The combined total of confirmed and probable cases remains at 1504.

The number of recovered cases is unchanged at 1481. There are no additional deaths to report.

The NZ Covid Tracer app has now recorded 476,000 registrations.

New Zealand is currently in Alert Level 2, with restrictions on the number of people allowed to gather and social distancing still required. Travel is allowed.

ALERT LEVEL 2

• Keep your distance from other people in public.

• If you’re sick, stay home. Don’t go to work or school. Don’t socialise.

• If you have symptoms of cold or flu call your doctor or Healthline and get advice about being tested.

• Wash your hands. Wash your hands. Wash your hands.

• Sneeze and cough into your elbow, regularly disinfect surfaces.

• If you have been told to self-isolate you must do so immediately.

• Keep a track of where you’ve been and who you’ve seen.

TESTING

The ministry said its laboratories yesterday completed 626 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 281,609.

"Lower testing volumes are regularly observed over holiday weekends, and we recognise that this Alert Level 2 Queens Birthday, people will have been taking the advantage of the renewed ability to travel and enjoy a break within New Zealand.

"However, we want to encourage and remind everyone that if they have any respiratory symptoms, they should seek advice from Healthline, their GP or after-hours clinic about getting tested. Testing is free."

The Ministry has requested that District Health Boards continue to ensure equitable access to testing for those who have symptoms consistent with Covid-19.

"Each DHB will be making its own decisions on how best to provide testing over the coming weeks and this may involve a mix of CBACs (community based assessment centres), mobile services, primary care and other community-based testing.

"Each DHB will determine when and if it is appropriate for them to close their CBACs, while ensuring that testing is available."