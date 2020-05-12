No new Covid cases today

There have been no new cases of Covid-19 reported in New Zealand as the country prepares to enter Alert Level 2.



Director-general of Health Ashley Bloomfield made the announcement in the 1pm update with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

The number of confirmed and probable cases remains at 1497, with 1147 confirmed.

Two people are in hospital - one in Middlemore Hospital and one in North Shore Hospital - but there are no patients in ICU and there have been no further deaths.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield said 12 more people had recovered - 93 percent have recovered overall.

There were still 16 clusters, four of which were closed, Dr Bloomfield said.

He said a total of 2893 Covid-19 tests were conducted yesterday, meaning 197,084 tests in total have been completed.

Dr Bloomfield said New Zealand's tracing system was at 'the gold standard' and able to handle 185 cases a day, and targeting being able to trace contacts for 500 cases within six weeks.

Gatherings

On allowing 100 people to go to the movies - but only allowing 10 people to attend a funeral, Ms Ardern said the issue was people coming together.

She said the hardest thing through all of this was dealing with funerals and tangi, but they were a place where people wanted to comfort others and come together.

The Government had made the same tough calls for other gatherings where people came together such as weddings and birthdays.

"We know this is causing pain but we've equally tried to been consistent."

Cabinet did consider if there was "a way to do this differently" but it was "a very, very difficult" thing to find a way to facilitate them.

Ms Ardern said they had also considered churches but the line fell with where people would likely come together, like they would do at church.

She said the issue had weighed on her mind, having grown up in a religious family.

Dr Bloomfield said officials had looked very carefully at the sort of activities where there was a "higher risk".

Small business scheme up and running

Ms Ardern said the small business cashflow scheme "is officially open".

The scheme went live last night and applications can be taken today. Loans would be paid within five days of being approved.

A total of $10.7 billion has been paid out through the wage subsidy scheme to 1.7 million Kiwis.

Ms Ardern said employees ready to return to work should try to take advantage of flexibility with things like start-times to allow more of a spread of commuters, especially on public transport.

Hospital visits

Dr Bloomfield said the public would be able to resume visiting people in hospital under Level 2.

Visits would be managed on the ground by DHBs but intensive care, the emergency department and maternity will be still one visitor at a time although more than one person will be able to visit in a single day.

An updated Section 70 order has been issued allowing people to enter businesses to prepare for Level 2, he said.

Nurses Day

Today is International Nurses Day and Dr Bloomfield said they were celebrating them "now more than ever" as they had played a critical role in this country's Covid-19 response.

Ms Ardern agreed and said that even before Covid-19 she had received letters from people who had been through the healthcare system about how kind and caring staff had been.

"We want to acknowledge all of the Jennys all around the world," Ms Ardern said in reference to Nurse Jenny who treated British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

On the $4 billion health pre-Budget announcement this morning, Ms Ardern said we would never know when the next crisis would be but we needed to ensure we were prepared for it.

She said the funding would help the health system to "get us through" and provide more care.

- additional reporting RNZ