No plans for NZ to join Iran conflict: Luxon

When asked at a press conference this morning if New Zealand would join the United States in this instance, Christopher Luxon said no.
"It's a no for me, and we haven't been asked to and I think we're unlikely to be as well."
He said nothing would change his mind about that.
He reiterated his comments from yesterday, when he said New Zealand wasn't party to the information that led to the strikes.
When it came to the legality of the strikes, he said he "can't make bold assumptions".
"I have to live with evidence and facts, and the fact that I have is that I haven't seen that information, and therefore we cannot jump to a conclusion one way or another."
He also said that he "misspoke" yesterday when he said New Zealand supported "any actions" to prevent Iran having nuclear weapons.
He described his comments as meaning New Zealand had long supported actions to prevent Iran from getting "its hands on nuclear weapons" and actions to stop the country sponsoring terrorism and repressing its people, but said "obviously, not any action".
He said that was any action, but not "at any cost".
He referred to the example raised of carpet-bombing Iran: "clearly that is not what we want to see".
When asked how he made the error, given he repeated "any action" multiple times on Monday, Luxon said "I just said to you, I misspoke," and passed on apologies.
Asked about US President Donald Trump's judgement when it came to conflict, given Luxon had had an in person meeting with him, he said it was his job to "get on well with all leaders around the world and advance New Zealand's national interests."