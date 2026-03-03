No plans for NZ to join Iran conflict: Luxon

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. Photo: RNZ

The prime minister says New Zealand has not been asked to provide military support in the Middle East, and had no plans to do so.

When asked at a press conference this morning if New Zealand would join the United States in this instance, Christopher Luxon said no.

"It's a no for me, and we haven't been asked to and I think we're unlikely to be as well."

He said nothing would change his mind about that.

He reiterated his comments from yesterday, when he said New Zealand wasn't party to the information that led to the strikes.

When it came to the legality of the strikes, he said he "can't make bold assumptions".

"I have to live with evidence and facts, and the fact that I have is that I haven't seen that information, and therefore we cannot jump to a conclusion one way or another."