No ring about bell, says church neighbour

A large bell reported stolen from a now-closed church in Auckland has been found safe in a neighbour's garage.

The bell was taken from St Martin's at St Chad's church, Stuff reported, in the suburb of Sandringham.

The neighbour, Philippa, who only wanted to use her first name, said she called police after seeing two people stealing the bell during the day in January this year.

"I was gardening and I could hear the noise of the bell being stolen. I went to see what was going on. A car came out [of the church carpark] with two people in it going very fast, so I took pictures and rang the police and let them know."

Philippa says police asked her to store the bell in her garage. Photo: RNZ

She said police later told her they caught the thieves and asked Philippa to store the bell in her garage.

"They told me they apprehended the people who had stolen the bell - the two people in the car. They brought the bell back and asked if they could pop it in my garage for the time being."

Philippa said police had yet to give her a ring to pick up the bell and she would like to see it returned to the family who donated it.

A police spokesperson said they believe the theft occurred at the Anglican church between April 18 and May 1 which, according to Philippa, did not ring true.

"Police can confirm we have received a report of property being taken from an address in Sandringham earlier this month. The report, at an address on Sandringham Road, was reported to police around 2.25pm on Monday 6 May."

RNZ told police that Philippa had shown its reporter the bell in her garage, to which police replied: "Police would strongly encourage anyone with information on the whereabouts of the bell to please get in touch as soon as possible so staff can make appropriate follow-up enquiries".

RNZ has contacted the Auckland Anglican Diocese for comment.