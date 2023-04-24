No tsunami threat to NZ after Kermadec quake

There is no tsunami threat to New Zealand after a magnitude 7.3 earthquake in the Pacific this afternoon.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and GNS Science earlier said it was assessing whether the quake, near the Kermadec Islands, had created a tsunami.

Just before 2pm the agency said: "Based on current information, the initial assessment is that the earthquake is unlikely to have caused a tsunami that will pose a threat to New Zealand."

The earthquake struck at 12:42pm NZT, in the same vicinity as a magnitude 8.1 earthquake that struck on March 4, 2021 and prompted tsunami evacuations for large parts of the North Island.

Civil Defence earlier advised that people "should be self-evacuating immediately from all places near the coast where the earthquake was felt either for longer than a minute or was strong enough that it was hard to stand".